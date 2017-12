Nov 30 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR SUPPORT ACQUISITION OF ARICENT BY ALTRAN‍​

* APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR RETAIN 8.4 PERCENT OF ALTRAN CAPITAL BY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS HOLDING‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2AIayPk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)