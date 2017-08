BRIEF-Altec Holdings says National Bank Of Greece holds 24.57 pct of its Unisoft

June 28 (Reuters) - ALTEC HOLDINGS SA:

* SAYS CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN € 10 MILLION ISSUED BY ITS SUBSIDIARY UNISOFT SA, THE 2.481.000 BONDS HELD BY NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE ARE CONVERTED INTO COMMON REGISTERED VOTING SHARES

* NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE BECOMES A SHAREHOLDER OF 2,518 NEW SHARES OF THE SUBSIDIARY UNISOFT SA AND THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY INCREASES TO 614,820 €

* PARENT COMPANY ALTEC HOLDINGS NOW PARTICIPATES WITH 48.79% , EUROBANK ERGASIAS WITH 26.63% AND NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE WITH 24.57% Source text: bit.ly/2sRld4Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)