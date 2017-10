BRIEF-Alten CFO says some banking sector clients in UK decided to freeze investments

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALTEN CFO BRUNO BENOLIEL:

* SOME BANKING SECTOR CLIENTS IN UK DECIDED TO FREEZE SOME INVESTMENTS

* IN H1 CO‘S UK REVENUE DOWN 11 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

* CO‘S UK OIL AND GAS SUBSIDIARY REVENUE DOWN 30 PERCENT ORGANICALLY IN H1, BIGGEST IMPACT FOR CO‘S UK BUSINESS

* SEES ITS OIL & GAS BUSINESS DOWN 20 PERCENT IN FY 2017

* TOO EARLY TO SAY IF REFORMS OF LABOUR LAW IN FRANCE WILL AFFECT CO

* CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING BETTER FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH THAN LAST YEAR

* SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN H2 OF ABOVE 5 PERCENT - CFO

* IN 2017 SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR AUTOMOBILE BUSINESS BETWEEN 17 PERCENT AND 19 PERCENT

* IN 2017 SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR AEROSPACE BUSINESS OF AROUND 10 PERCENT

* IN H1 CO‘S NUCLEAR BUSINESS REVENUE DOWN 18 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

* CO‘S NUCLEAR BUSINESS IMPACTED BY AREVA FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)