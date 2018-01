Jan 16 (Reuters) - Alteo Ltd:

* SUPREME COURT OF MAURITIUS (BANKRUPTCY DIVISION) HAS SANCTIONED SCHEME TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 2, COURT ORDER HAS BEEN DULY FILED ON JAN 15 WITH REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES‍​

* LISTING OF 318.5 MILLION SHARES OF ALTEO BY WAY OF INTRODUCTION WILL BE EFFECTED ON OFFICIAL MARKET OF STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS LTD ON APRIL 2 Source: bit.ly/2DDjHqG Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)