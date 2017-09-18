FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 1:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍alterra acquired Jawbone​ project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍expects Jawbone project to qualify for federal production tax credits at full rate​

* Alterra Power Corp - ‍expect to contract Jawbone facility over next twelve months, and begin delivering power in 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

