BRIEF-Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project

* Term loan will have a balloon payment based on a 6-year maturity and 20-year amortization​

* Expects Spartan project (currently under construction) to achieve commercial operations in December 2017​

* Spartan is contracted under 25-year power purchase agreement with board of trustees of Michigan state university for 100% of plant output​