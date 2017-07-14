FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Altice NV enters deal to buy Media Capital
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 3:24 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Altice NV enters deal to buy Media Capital

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Altice NV:

* Altice enters into an agreement to acquire leading Portuguese media group Media Capital

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Altice's operating free cash flow before taking into account any benefits of transaction

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Promotora de Informaciones, S.A to acquire prisa's 94.7% stake in Media Capital SGPS, SA

* Acquisition values Media Capital at an enterprise value of EUR 440 million, subject to customary debt, debt-like and working capital adjustments

* Altice has announced on date hereof launching of a mandatory takeover offer for remaining 5.3% of Media Capital which is not owned by Prisa

* Following consummation of mandatory takeover offer, Altice intends to delist media capital from Euronext Lisbon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.