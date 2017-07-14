BRIEF-Altice NV enters deal to buy Media Capital

July 13 (Reuters) - Altice NV:

* Altice enters into an agreement to acquire leading Portuguese media group Media Capital

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Altice's operating free cash flow before taking into account any benefits of transaction

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Promotora de Informaciones, S.A to acquire prisa's 94.7% stake in Media Capital SGPS, SA

* Acquisition values Media Capital at an enterprise value of EUR 440 million, subject to customary debt, debt-like and working capital adjustments

* Altice has announced on date hereof launching of a mandatory takeover offer for remaining 5.3% of Media Capital which is not owned by Prisa

* Following consummation of mandatory takeover offer, Altice intends to delist media capital from Euronext Lisbon