BRIEF-Altice NV says not in preparation of cash raising by means of an equity or equity-linked issuance

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Altice NV:

* ALTICE NV- ALTICE IS NOT IN PREPARATION OF A CASH RAISING BY MEANS OF AN EQUITY- OR EQUITY-LINKED ISSUANCE AND HAS NO INTENTION TO PURSUE SUCH ACTION​

* ‍NEXT ALT S.À.R.L. DOES NOT HAVE ANY MARGIN LOAN EXPOSURE TO ALTICE AND HAS NOT SOLD ANY MATERIAL NUMBER OF SHARES SINCE IPO​

* ‍NEXT HAS NOT SOLD ANY SHARES SINCE ALTICE IPO EXCEPT APPROXIMATELY 0.3 MILLION SHARES SOLD TO GROUP MANAGERS AS DISCLOSED IN 2016​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS PLANS TO DE-LEVER ITS BALANCE SHEET AND BRING LEVERAGE IN LINE WITH OR BELOW ITS STATED TARGETS OVER TIME​

* ‍ALTICE REITERATES THAT IT WILL NOT PURSUE ANY NEW MEANINGFUL M&A OPPORTUNITIES​

* ‍CERTAIN NON-CORE ASSETS HAVE ALREADY BEEN IDENTIFIED INCLUDING ALTICE‘S TOWER PORTFOLIO​

* ‍ALTICE HAS INITIATED PROCESSES TO EFFECT DISPOSALS AS EARLY AS FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍ALTICE CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS NO MARGIN LOAN EXPOSURE WITH RESPECT TO ITS OWNERSHIP IN ALTICE USA​