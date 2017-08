July 14 (Reuters) - Altice Nv:

* TO ACQUIRE PRISA'S 94.7% STAKE IN MEDIA CAPITAL SGPS, SA ("MEDIA CAPITAL")

* ACQUISITION VALUES MEDIA CAPITAL AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 440 MILLION

* ALTICE ANNOUNCED ON DATE HEREOF LAUNCHING OF A MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER FOR REMAINING 5.3% OF MEDIA CAPITAL