Feb 13 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc:

* ALTICE USA AND STARZ ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR CARRIAGE AGREEMENT

* TO OFFER FULL SUITE OF STARZ & STARZ ENCORE PREMIUM LINEAR, HD CHANNELS, OTHER SERVICES ACROSS OPTIMUM & SUDDENLINK CABLE SYSTEMS

* AGREEMENT ALSO ALLOWS CO TO SELL STARZ APP TO CUSTOMERS ON NEW ALTICE ONE ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE, BROADER DIGITAL RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: