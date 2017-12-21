FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altico Capital Deploys 12.50 Bln Rupees Across 5 Deals In Hyderabad, Pune
December 21, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Altico Capital Deploys 12.50 Bln Rupees Across 5 Deals In Hyderabad, Pune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Altico Capital:

* ALTICO CAPITAL DEPLOYS 12.50 BILLION RUPEES ACROSS FIVE DEALS IN HYDERABAD AND PUNE Source text: [Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company, promoted by Clearwater Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Varde Partners recently deployed INR 1,250 cr across five deals in Hyderabad and Pune. Altico invested INR 500 cr across two deals with Hyderabad based Phoenix group for construction and development of IT SEZ projects, INR 375 cr with Marvel group in Pune for a bouquet of projects, INR 240 cr with Pharande group for development of township project and INR 130 cr with Mumbai based Jatia group for their residential project]

