BRIEF-Altimmune Announces Positive Initial Data From Its Heptcell Phase 1 Study

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc:

* ALTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INITIAL DATA FROM ITS HEPTCELL PHASE 1 STUDY

* ALTIMMUNE INC - HAS COMPLETED DOSING OF ITS HEPTCELL PHASE 1 STUDY IN CHRONIC HEPATITIS B

* ALTIMMUNE INC - ALL DOSES WERE WELL TOLERATED, THERE WERE NO HEPATIC FLARES, AND NO DISCONTINUATIONS IN STUDY

* ALTIMMUNE INC - LABORATORY ANALYSIS IS ONGOING AND FULL ANALYSIS OF ALL DATA THROUGH POST DOSING PERIOD WILL BE AVAILABLE Q1 2018

* ALTIMMUNE INC - PRELIMINARY DATA SHOWED EVIDENCE OF DOSE DEPENDENT INCREASES IN CELLULAR IMMUNE RESPONSE TO HBV ANTIGENS IN STUDY