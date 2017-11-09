FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altimmune reports Q3 loss per share $2.05
November 9, 2017 / 9:33 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Altimmune reports Q3 loss per share $2.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc

* Altimmune announces third quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $2.05

* Q3 preliminary loss per share $0.34 excluding items

* Altimmune Inc qtrly revenue and grants and contracts were $4.6 million versus $0.9 million​

* Altimmune Inc - ‍at september 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17.1 million​

* Altimmune Inc - ‍initiated a phase 2 clinical trial with nasovax vaccine with initial data expected in q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

