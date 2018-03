March 2 (Reuters) - Altiplano Minerals Ltd:

* ALTIPLANO RE-COMMENCES SHIPMENT UNDER A REVISED PROCESSING AGREEMENT, UPDATES EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AT HISTORIC FARELLON AND MARIA LUISA MINES

* ALTIPLANO MINERALS LTD - ‍COMMENCING FEBRUARY 26, 2018, APN RESUMED SHIPMENTS OF REMAINING 1,054 TONNES OF INITIAL 2,000 TONNE BULK SAMPLE​