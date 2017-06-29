FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altisource Residential announces acquisition of 751 rental properties
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 8:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Altisource Residential announces acquisition of 751 rental properties

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp:

* Altisource Residential Corporation announces acquisition of 751 stabilized rental properties, taking rental portfolio to over 10,000 homes; provides strategic update

* Altisource Residential Corp - deal for ‍$117 million​

* Altisource Residential Corp - ‍targeting sale of substantially all remaining non-rental reos by end of 2017​

* Altisource Residential Corp - ‍in connection with acquisition, co has again retained current property manager for portfolio, Main Street Renewal, Llc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

