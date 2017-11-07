BRIEF-Altisource Residential reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.80

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp

* Altisource Residential Corp reports third quarter 2017 results; strong progress on acquisitions, operating metrics and legacy asset dispositions

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.80

* Qtrly total revenues $23.7 million versus $4.4 million last year

* Altisource Residential Corp - in the third quarter, delivered $0.15 of core FFO per share to shareholders‍​

* Altisource Residential Corp - ‍estimated total financial impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is $2.0 to $3.0 million in quarter​