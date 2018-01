Jan 18 (Reuters) - AltPlus Inc :

* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based smart phone application game firm scopes INC through stock swap, with effective on March 1

* One share of scopes INC’s stock will be exchanged with 138 shares of co’s stock

* 75,900 shares of co’s stock will be exchanged

