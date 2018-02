Feb 21 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc:

* ALTRIA PRESENTS AT THE CONSUMER ANALYST GROUP OF NEW YORK CONFERENCE; REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S