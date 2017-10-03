FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to delist from London Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro aims to delist from London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Notice of request for cancellation of listing on the official list of the UK listing authority and of trading on the London Stock Exchange

* Hereby announces intended cancellation of its standard listing of ordinary shares of nominal value nok 1.098 each on official list of uk listing authority

* Over recent years, there has been a limited amount of trading in hydro shares on LSE

* Taking this into account, together with cost of maintaining listing, decision has been made to de-list shares from official list and LSE

* Following cancellation of listing, shareholders will still be able to trade hydro’s shares on oslo stock exchange

* Last day of trading in Hydro shares on LSE is expected to be 31 october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.