March 5 (Reuters) - Alviva Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS UP 25% TO 133,0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY CASH GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN SIX MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS STILL HEALTHY AT R352 MILLION

* NO INTERIM DIVIDEND IS PROPOSED FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2018 IS POSITIVE WITH EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE THOSE OF JUNE 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: