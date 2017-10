Oct 9 (Reuters) - ALZCHEM GROUP AG:

* ALZCHEM LISTED ON THE FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE STARTING TODAY

* ‍EBITDA GREW DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14.8% TO EUR 27.9 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 24.3 MILLION)​

* ‍ALZCHEM GENERATED REVENUE OF APPROX EUR 182.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 173.5 MILLION) IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​