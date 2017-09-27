FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A.M. Best says Caribbean, Puerto Rico insurers' loss from Maria to pass to global reinsurers‍​
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-A.M. Best says Caribbean, Puerto Rico insurers' loss from Maria to pass to global reinsurers‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A.M. Best:

* a.m. Best - expect significant share of eroding financial strength of caribbean, puerto rico insurers from hurricane maria to pass to global reinsurers‍​

* a.m. Best says also expects loss, accumulation of losses from hurricane maria should remain within overall risk tolerance of most affected reinsures

* ‍a.m. Best - reinsured share of eroding financial strength of caribbean, puerto rico insurers from maria​ will be well spread among major reinsurers

* a.m. Best says earnings of reinsurers will be negatively impacted, and for some, the earnings impact could be material (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

