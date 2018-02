BRIEF-AMAG Gets FDA Approval Of Makena Subcutaneous Auto-Injector

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF MAKENA® (HYDROXYPROGESTERONE CAPROATE INJECTION) SUBCUTANEOUS AUTO-INJECTOR TO REDUCE THE RISK OF PRETERM BIRTH IN CERTAIN AT-RISK WOMEN

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APPLICATION THIS QUARTER FOR A NEW CHEMICAL ENTITY (BREMELANOTIDE) ​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍EXPECTS SUBCUTANEOUS AUTO-INJECTOR TO BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF MARCH​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC - WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER IM FORMULATION OF MAKENA IN BOTH SINGLE-DOSE AND MULTI-DOSE VIALS​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍MAKEN‘S 7-YEAR ORPHAN DRUG EXCLUSIVITY EXPIRED EARLIER THIS MONTH​

* AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF MAKENA (HYDROXYPROGESTERONE CAPROATE INJECTION) SUBCUTANEOUS AUTO-INJECTOR ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: