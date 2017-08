July 11 (Reuters) - AMALPHI AG:

* COMPANY ASSUMES THAT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES TO EUR 2.7 MILLION WILL BE ACHIEVED IN 2017

* H1 EBIT LOSS 274.9 THOUSAND EUROS VERSUS LOSS 449.1 THOUSAND EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 940.8 THOUSAND (PR YEAR: EUR 720.7 THOUSAND)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)