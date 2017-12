Dec 21 (Reuters) - AMANAT HOLDINGS:

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL 40 MILLION SHARES IN TAALEEM HOLDINGS AT CONSIDERATION OF 52 MILLION DIRHAMS INCLUSIVE OF FEES‍​

* INCREASES STAKE IN TAALEEM HOLDINGS TO 21.7 PERCENT

* INVESTMENT MAKES AMANAT LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN TAALEEM