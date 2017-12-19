BRIEF-Amara Raja Batteries Commissions Two-Wheeler Battery Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Amara Raja Batteries Ltd:

* COMMISSIONS TWO-WHEELER BATTERY PLANT IN ANDHRA PRADESH

* PLANT TO HAVE AN ULTIMATE CAPACITY OF 17 MILLION UNITS WITH ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF 7 BILLION RUPEES

* AMARA RAJA BATTERIES - FIRST PHASE OF PLANT WHICH WAS COMMISSIONED WILL HAVE CAPACITY OF 5 MILLION UNITS; PLANT TO EMPLOY 1300 PEOPLE AT FULL CAPACITY Source text: [Strengthening its presence as the leading battery manufacturer, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL) today commissioned its Two-Wheeler Battery Plant at the Amara Raja Growth Corridor in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The plant was inaugurated by Mr. George R Oliver, Chairman and CEO – Johnson Controls, showcasing yet another milestone in the successful joint venture between the two companies. The first phase of the plant which was commissioned will have a capacity of 5 mn units. The plant will have an ultimate capacity of 17 mn units with an estimated investment of Rs 700Cr taking the total capacity for two-wheeler batteries to 29Mn units. The plant will employ 1300 people at full capacity. It is the most advanced production facility in the country pioneering the use of advanced punched grid making technology for two-wheeler battery manufacturing. The technology ensures best-in-class product performance, higher productivity and improved environmental standards] Further company coverage: