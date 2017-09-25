FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amarin and HLS Therapeutics announce agreement to commercialize Vascepa in Canada
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Amarin and HLS Therapeutics announce agreement to commercialize Vascepa in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin and HLS Therapeutics announce agreement to commercialize Vascepa in Canada

* Amarin Corporation Plc says ‍HLS will be responsible for regulatory and commercialization activities and associated costs​

* Amarin Corporation Plc says ‍terms of agreement include up-front and milestone payments to Amarin of up to U.S. $65.0 million​

* Amarin Corp - Amarin and HLS anticipate submitting application to Canadian regulatory authorities to seek approval to commercialize Vascepa in Canada

* Amarin Corporation Plc - Agreement also provides for HLS to pay Amarin tiered double digit royalties on net sales of Vascepa in Canada

* Amarin Corporation Plc - Amarin is obligated to supply finished product to HLS under negotiated supply terms

* Amarin Corporation -‍ Payments include non-refundable upfront payment of $5.0 million, development, regulatory, sale-based milestones totaling additional $60.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.