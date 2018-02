BRIEF-Amarin Reports Fourth Quarter Loss Of $0.08 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc:

* AMARIN REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS

* QTRLY NET PRODUCT REVENUE $53.5 MILLION VERSUS $38.4 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* SAYS ‍AMARIN ESTIMATES THAT ITS NET PRODUCT REVENUE IN Q1 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $45 MILLION AND $48 MILLION​

* ‍Q2 2018 RESULTS WILL REBOUND ON A CONSECUTIVE QUARTER BASIS WITH NET PRODUCT REVENUE ANTICIPATED IN Q2 2018 OF $55 MILLION OR MORE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05, REVENUE VIEW $51.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S