FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amarin reports Q2 loss per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Amarin reports Q2 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amarin Corporation Plc - ‍Increasing guidance on full year net product revenue to $165-175 million​

* Amarin Corporation Plc - ‍Reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes trial continues to progress towards reported results in Q2 or Q3 of 2018​

* Qtrly total revenue, net $45.2 million versus $33.1 million

* Amarin Corporation Plc - ‍Expects continued trx growth to drive increased full-year 2017 revenue​

* Amarin - Anticipates reduce-it study reaching in early 2018 onset of 100% of targeted cumulative total of 1,612 primary major adverse cardiovascular events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.