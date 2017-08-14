FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 10:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Amarin's reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin's reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes study of Vascepa to continue as planned at recommendation of independent data monitoring committee

* Amarin Corporation says ‍independent data monitoring committee recommended that trial continue as planned without modification​

* Says ‍results from completed study are expected in Q2 or Q3 2018​

* Says ‍anticipates that onset of approximately 100 pct of events will likely occur in early 2018​

* Amarin Corp - ‍interim efficacy analysis performed after adjudication of about 80 pct of target 1,612 aggregate primary cardiovascular events occurred within study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

