a month ago
BRIEF-Amax International updates on litigation in respect of an associate
June 26, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Amax International updates on litigation in respect of an associate

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Amax International Holdings Ltd

* Updates on litigation in respect of an associate

* Rreceived a confirmation from its Macau lawyer that an application had been submitted by lawyer on behalf of co to court of Macau​

* Board believes that if court order is granted, company would be able to get access to books and records of associate

* Court order to appoint Ng Man Sun, chairman and chief executive officer of company, as administrator of associate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

