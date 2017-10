Oct 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon.Com - Expanded Amazon Pay in-store program to restaurants with Clover POS stations located in the Northeastern United States and Seattle area‍​

* Amazon.Com - Starting next month, customers in select areas will be able to order takeout using their Amazon app from local restaurants‍​