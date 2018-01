Jan 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AMAZON.COM SAYS “PRICE OF MONTHLY PRIME MEMBERSHIP FOR NEW MEMBERS INCREASED FROM $10.99 TO $12.99 ON JANUARY 19, 2018”‍​

* AMAZON.COM SAYS “PRICE OF DISCOUNTED PRIME STUDENT MONTHLY PLAN FOR NEW SIGN-UPS INCREASED FROM $5.49 TO $6.49 ON JANUARY 19, 2018”‍​

* AMAZON.COM - ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERS CONTINUE TO PAY $99; ANNUAL PRIME STUDENT MEMBERS CONTINUE TO PAY $49‍​ Source text: amzn.to/2DpHBZX Further company coverage: