2 months ago
BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
June 16, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to acquire whole foods market

* Amazon says ‍transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt​

* Deal for $42 per share

* Deal for ‍$13.7 billion​

* Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under Whole Foods Market brand

* John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas

* Deal is an all-cash transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

