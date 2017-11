Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AWS ANNOUNCES AMAZON GUARDDUTY

* ‍AMAZON GUARDDUTY, HELPS CUSTOMERS PROTECT THEIR AWS ACCOUNTS AND WORKLOADS BY MONITORING ACCOUNT ACTIVITY FOR MALICIOUS OR UNAUTHORIZED BEHAVIOR​

* AMAZON.COM - ‍WITH GUARDDUTY, THERE IS NO HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE TO DEPLOY,NO THIRD-PARTY SUBSCRIPTION COSTS; CUSTOMERS PAY ONLY FOR EVENTS ANALYZED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))