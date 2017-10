Oct 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com Inc - Announced Amazon Key, a new service exclusively for prime members​

* Amazon.com Inc - ‍Amazon Key will be available on November 8 in 37 cities and surrounding areas across U.S., with more locations rolling out over time​

* Amazon.com Inc - ‍Amazon key allows customers to have their packages "securely delivered" inside their home without having to be there​