Nov 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon.Com, Inc. Announces commencement of exchange offer and consent solicitation for Whole Foods Market, Inc. 5.200% notes due 2025

* Amazon.Com Inc - ‍exchange offer & consent solicitation commenced on November 20, 2017 and expire on December 19, 2017, unless extended​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: