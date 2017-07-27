BRIEF-Amazon.com announces Q2 earnings per share $0.40

July 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com announces second quarter sales up 25% to $38.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 sales $38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $37.18 billion

* Sees Q3 sales $39.25 billion to $41.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amazon.com Inc - Qtrly net product sales $‍24,745​ million versus $21,116 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc - Q2 North America net sales $‍22,370​ million versus $17,674 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc - Q2 international net sales $‍11,485​ million versus $9,844 million last year

* Amazon.com inc - Q2 Amazon web services net sales $‍​4,100

million versus $2,866 million last year

* Amazon.com inc - Q2 Amazon web services operating income $‍916​ million versus $718 million last year

* Amazon.com inc - ‍$502 million unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter​

* Amazon.com - ‍now has more than 10 large-scale solar installations on fulfillment center rooftops, and remains on track to install 50 or more by 2020​

* Amazon.com Inc - ‍Q3 net sales guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately $125 million or 40 basis points from foreign exchange rates​

* Amazon.com Inc - Q3 operating income is expected to be between a loss of $400 million and an income of $300 million

* Q3 revenue view $39.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: