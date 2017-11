BRIEF-Ambac announces third quarter loss of $4.20 per share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Ambac announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $3.30

* Q3 loss per share $4.20

* Loss in q3 were adversely impacted by public finance losses and loss expenses incurred​

* Board completed a comprehensive review of ambac’s corporate strategy​

* To ‍evaluate future new business initiatives in certain business sectors, adjacent to co’s core business​

* To conduct ‍ongoing review of organizational cost effectiveness and efficiency of operating platform​