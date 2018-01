Jan 9 (Reuters) - AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA:

* AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA LTD RAISES IPO SIZE TO 6 BILLION RUPEES

* AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA LTD SAYS IPO TO COMPRISE FRESH ISSUE OF UP TO 4.75 BILLION RUPEES

* AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA LTD SAYS OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 1.25 BILLION RUPEES IN IPO

* AMBER ENTERPRISES INDIA LTD SAYS IPO TO OPEN ON JAN. 17, CLOSE ON JAN. 19 Source text: (bit.ly/2CK2mer)