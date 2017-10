Oct 4 (Reuters) - AMBU A/S

* AMBU A/S: AMBU LAUNCHES AMBITIOUS STRATEGY TOWARDS 2020

* ‍TOWARDS 2020 AMBU PLANS TO GROW ORGANICALLY BY 13-15% ANNUALLY AND EXPAND EBIT-MARGIN BY MORE THAN 5%-PTS​

* PLANS TO ‍GENERATE AN EBIT MARGIN IN LEVEL OF 24-25% IN 2020

* AMBU A/S - ‍AIMS TO DOUBLE REVENUE IN THREE YEARS​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* ‍FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18, AMBU EXPECTS AN ORGANIC GROWTH RATE IN LEVEL OF 13%, AN EBIT-MARGIN IN INTERVAL 20-21%​