Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S:

* ‍DECIDED TO REDUCE NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH A AND B SHARE FROM DKK 2.50 PER SHARE TO DKK 0.50 PER SHARE.​

* - ‍EACH A- OR B-SHARE OF NOM. VALUE DKK 2.50 WILL THUS BE SPLIT IN FIVE NEW A- OR B-SHARES OF NOM VALUE DKK 0.50 PER SHARE​