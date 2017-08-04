BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings qtrly EPS ‍loss of $1.35 ​

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 8 days ago

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍loss of $1.35 ​

* Qtrly total revenues increased 57.4% to $1,202.3 million compared to total revenues of $764.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.34, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "‍extremely disappointed" by AMC's financial and operating results for Q2 of 2017​

* Weaker than anticipated industry box office in U.S. is not expected to strengthen until Q4 of 2017​

* Says to reduce capital expenditures by $100 million in latter half of 2017 and an additional $100 million in 2018

* Says ‍$203 million pre-tax impairment charge related to investment in National Cinemedia in Q2​

* Says AMC board of directors to initiate a $100 million share buyback program over next twenty four months

* Streamline operating costs and implement revenue enhancement efforts expected to generate at least $30 million in improved EBITDA in 2017​

* Identified approximately $400 million of non-strategic assets that could be monetized over next twenty four months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

