July 19 (Reuters) - AMC Networks Inc:

* AMC Networks Inc announces proposed offering of $500 million of senior notes

* AMC Networks Inc says proposed public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* AMC Networks - ‍intends to use a portion of proceeds of offering to repay up to approximately $450 million of loans under company's term loan a facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: