BRIEF-AMD reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc
* AMD reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.10
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment revenue was $824 million, approximately flat year-over-year
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - for Q4 of 2017, amd expects revenue to decrease approximately 15 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - on a GAAP basis, qtrly gross margin was 35 percent, up 30 percentage points year-over-year
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly computing and graphics segment revenue was $819 million, up 74 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: