Jan 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc:

* AMD SAYS THERE IS NO CHANGE TO AMD’S POSITION ON OUR SUSCEPTIBILITY TO GPZ VARIANT 1 OR GPZ VARIANT 2 (COLLECTIVELY CALLED SPECTRE IN NEWS REPORTS)

* AMD- SPECTRE VARIANT 2 NOT DEMONSTRATED TO WORK ON AMD PRODUCTS; OUT OF CAUTION, MAKING OPTIONAL MICRO CODE UPDATES AVAILABLE TO FURTHER CONTAIN THREAT