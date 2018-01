BRIEF-Amdocs to acquire Vubiquity for $224 mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd:

* AMDOCS TO ACQUIRE VUBIQUITY TO FURTHER EXPAND INTO THE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS

* ‍IMPACT OF ACQUISITION ON AMDOCS’ DILUTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL IN FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* ‍IMPACT ON DILUTED GAAP EPS WILL NOT BE KNOWN UNTIL AFTER AMDOCS COMPLETES PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION​

* SAYS ‍BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF VUBIQUITY AND AMDOCS HAVE APPROVED TRANSACTION FOR APPROXIMATELY $224 MILLION IN CASH​

* ‍IMPACT OF ACQUISITION ON AMDOCS’ DILUTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ACCRETIVE AFTER FY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: