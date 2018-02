BRIEF-Amedisys Reports Qtrly ‍adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.56​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* AMEDISYS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.97 TO $3.08

* QTRLY ‍NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $37.9 MILLION TO $404.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $366.3 MILLION IN 2016​

* SEES ‍ 2018 NET SERVICE REVENUE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.60 BILLION TO $1.64 BILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.11​

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.56​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S