FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 3, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* Amedisys Inc says ‍on october 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four florida home health care centers- SEC filing ​

* Amedisys- as a result of restructuring actions, co incurred non-recurring charges of approximately $2.0 million during Q3 of 2017

* Amedisys-As a result of restructuring actions, ‍expects to incur additional non-recurring charges in range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million during Q4 of 2017​

* Amedisys - upon completion of restructure company anticipates an annual improvement in EBITDA in range of $7.0 million to $9.0 million in 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2xQ9pRc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.