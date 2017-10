Oct 24 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys Inc says ‍on a GAAP basis, Amedisys expects to report Q3 2017 net service revenues of approximately $380 million​

* Amedisys Inc says ‍on a GAAP basis, Amedisys expects to report Q3 net income attributable per diluted share between $0.40 and $0.42​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: